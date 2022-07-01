Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Contrast

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 3 3 0 2.29 MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus price target of $177.56, indicating a potential upside of 143.93%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.54%. Given Hannover Rück’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.57 $1.46 billion $5.74 12.68 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.98 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -27.26

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 4.39% 9.75% 1.44% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Volatility & Risk

Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities. It also provides risk solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers group and individual credit life, enhanced annuities, group life and health, and Takaful reinsurance products; and risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, mortality, and morbidity. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.