Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HVRRY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($213.83) to €179.00 ($190.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($175.53) to €174.00 ($185.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($223.40) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($155.00) to €138.80 ($147.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.