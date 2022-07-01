Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.55

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.55 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.54). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 12,473 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.01 million and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 22.41 and a quick ratio of 22.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.51.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

