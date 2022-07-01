Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.83

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.83 ($6.28) and traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.02). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.16), with a volume of 17,993 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 556.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.60. The company has a market cap of £162.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

In related news, insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.97), for a total value of £113,600 ($139,369.40). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.35) per share, for a total transaction of £59,900 ($73,487.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $26,439,600.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.