Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.89 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

