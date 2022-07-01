HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €44.40 ($47.23) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €45.84 ($48.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.48 and a 200-day moving average of €56.61. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.42 ($47.26) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.