HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.84

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 162901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

HDELY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.