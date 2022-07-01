Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 127,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

KB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

