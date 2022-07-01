Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $15.37 on Friday, hitting $652.24. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 173.53 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $791.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,005.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

