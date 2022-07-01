Henry James International Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 130,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.