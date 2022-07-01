Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 14,045 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

TSM traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 395,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

