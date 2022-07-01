Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 158,780 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

