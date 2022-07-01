Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 2.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,041. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

