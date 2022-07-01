Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUKOY stock remained flat at $$6.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Pjsc Lukoil has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $107.73.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

