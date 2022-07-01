Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 40,047 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,047 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. 28,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,538. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

