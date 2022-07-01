Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 108.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 457,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,575,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 204.4% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,540. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.