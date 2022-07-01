Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

