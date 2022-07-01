Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the May 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 26,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
