Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 144,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,379. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

