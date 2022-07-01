Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Holley has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.