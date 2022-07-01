Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 19830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 18.23.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

