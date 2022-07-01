Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 19830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 18.23.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
Recommended Stories
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.