Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HOVNP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 1,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

