HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $31.95. 222,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,131,944. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.