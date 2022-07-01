HSBC Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,372.34) to €1,340.00 ($1,425.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,606.38) to €1,624.00 ($1,727.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,493.62) to €1,185.00 ($1,260.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,223.40) to €1,205.00 ($1,281.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,154.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $111.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

