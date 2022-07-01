Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.