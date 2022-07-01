HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 0.5%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.16). 119,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 259,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.95 ($1.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.86.

In other news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

