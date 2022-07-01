Hyve (HYVE) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $39,617.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.