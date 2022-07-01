ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.61

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $6.99. ICTS International shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.
About ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
