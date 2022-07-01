IG Gold Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,406.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.02160754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00192893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.73 or 1.00018568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

