Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 12,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.