IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,664 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,206. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

