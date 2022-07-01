imbrex Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (REX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

