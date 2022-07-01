Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 3.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

