Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 3.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
