Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.36

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $22.99. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 57,321 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.00) to GBX 1,780 ($21.84) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

