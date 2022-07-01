Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as low as C$3.46. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 24,606 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.01 million and a PE ratio of 30.68.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.