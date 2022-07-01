Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 136.1% in June

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the May 31st total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.3 days.
IPOAF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.
