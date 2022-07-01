InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $74.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

