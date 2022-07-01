Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.34

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.34 and traded as high as $95.47. Innospec shares last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 88,087 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innospec by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 87.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 556.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 80,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 320.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.