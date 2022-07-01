InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.95

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $4.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 88,220 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $593.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.49.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). InnovAge had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 251,610 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

