Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $11,220,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

