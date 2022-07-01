Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $11,220,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
