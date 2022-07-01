InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

INPOY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on InPost from €8.60 ($9.15) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

