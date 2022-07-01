Insider Buying: Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Purchases A$84,500.00 in Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($58,680.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Bellevue Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.