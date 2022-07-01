Insider Buying: Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Purchases A$84,500.00 in Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($58,680.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bellevue Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia.

