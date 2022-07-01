Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 154,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

