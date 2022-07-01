Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 154,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.