Insider Selling: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $162,164.10 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 7,473 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,164.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,735.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $126,540.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $433,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $334,794.60.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

FET opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

