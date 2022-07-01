Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 25,733.40 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 14,179.55.

Shares of MNMD opened at 0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.06. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.63 and a 1 year high of 3.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

