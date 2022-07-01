Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $784,606.77 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

