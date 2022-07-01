Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,856,743.75 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Volta Energy Technologies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89.

SLDP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

