Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.90. 5,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $697.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 507,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 425.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.