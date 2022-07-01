IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the May 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,765. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 655.25% and a negative return on equity of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.