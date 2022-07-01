InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,600 ($68.70).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,350 ($53.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,755.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,881.61. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.